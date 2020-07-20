Buhari mourns Ezekiel Izuogu

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the family, friends, the government and people of Imo State on the passing of Dr Ezekiel Izuogu, a trail-blazing innovator and scientist.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the President, Femi Adesina made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday.

“As a well-respected academic and gifted engineer, President Buhari believes that Dr Izuogu will be fondly remembered and honoured for his exceptional work that laid the foundation for the manufacturing of the first indigenous prototype car in Nigeria.

“The President notes that Dr Izuogu, beyond his accomplishments in the field of science and innovation, was also an important name in Nigeria’s political landscape; and his vision and leadership was recognised in his service as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees and member of the National Caucus.

“The President affirms that the legacy of Dr Izuogu will live on in the innovations he pioneered, the human institutions he built and passed on to those that came in close contact with him.

“President Buhari prays almighty God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn,” the statement reads.

