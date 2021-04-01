Buhari mourns ex-Personal Secretary, Baba Marafa

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of his Secretary at the Trust Fund (PTF), Mohammed Baba Marafa.

condolence messag issued by his Senior on Media and Publicity, Malam Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja, the president said:

“I’m personally devastated by the death of Mohammed Baba Marafa who had served as my Secretary at the PTF and I am proud of his of dedication, hard work and .

”The late Marafa did his job with great passion and zeal, and these are qualities that earn a subordinate the and trust of his .”

Buhari conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Lamido of Adamawa, the Waziri family of Adamawa and the Alkali Hamma Joda family as well as the Adamawa over the passing of Marafa. (NAN)

