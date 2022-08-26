Buhari mourns ex-NNN MD, Tukur Othman

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the former Managing Director of the New Nigerian Newspapers (NNN), Malam Tukur Othman.

The president’s reaction to the demise of the senior journalist is contained in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja.

The president decried that “the death of Tukur Othman is another depletion of the ranks of veteran journalists that had distinguished themselves in the media industry.”

Buhari said that under Othman’s tenure, the New Nigerian Newspapers had given a good account of itself as a paper committed to professionalism and adherence to media ethics.

He described the deceased as “a consummate media professional under whom the NNN had achieved remarkable credibility as a reliable source of news and had a solid reputation for critical analysis of issues.

“I’m proud of Othman’s record of untainted integrity and unblemished professional life.

“The history of the New Nigerian Newspapers would be incomplete without a mention of his role in building it.”

He prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his good deeds with paradise. (NAN)

