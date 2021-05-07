President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Hajiya Aisha Al-Hassan, who was Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development during his first term in office.

A statement by the President’s Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, disclosed that the Nigerian Mission in Cairo, Egypt, announced the passing of the former minister and Senator, popularly known as ”Mama Taraba”

In the condolence message, President Buhari said: ”The demise of the notable politician, Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan. has left many saddened.

”Both in office and out of office, her concern for the education of the girl child, especially those of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, who were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists, shone through.

“Her death is a huge loss not only to the female gender activist community but to the country as a whole.

”Our condolences to her family, friends, National Assembly and government and people of Taraba State.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

