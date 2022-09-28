Buhari mourns ex-minister of national planning, Ayodele Ogunlade

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former minister of national planning, Mr Ayodele Ogunlade.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari urged friends and close associates of the deceased to find solace in the courage that the elder statesman brought to life.

According to Buhari, Ogunlade’s rise from a primary and secondary school teacher, Permanent Secretary, ninister of information and culture, and foremost industrialist typifies resilience that should be celebrated and emulated.

Late Ogunlade was a senior producer in Western Nigeria Television and Broadcasting Services.

The President noted the warm heartedness, positive outlook and broad vision of the former minister.

He commended him for sharing his success skills with many, and extended his wisdom to both private and public institutions, leaving lasting imprint on Nigeria’s development over many years.

President Buhari believed late Ogunlade’s investments of love and goodwill would continue to inspire and modify lives, particularly the overwhelming influence in community development, through educational and health schemes.

The President prayed that God would comfort Ogunlade’s family and grant him eternal rest. (NAN)

