Buhari mourns ex-Military Administrator of Benue, Kano States, retired Col. Kontagora

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of retired Col. Aminu Isa Kontagora, former Military Administrator of Benue and Kano States.

The president in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday urged family, friends and associates to accept the will of God, and find solace in Kontogora’s good works.