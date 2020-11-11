Buhari mourns ex-governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined government and people of Kaduna State in mourning a former civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa. The president, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday said the deceased would be sorely missed by all Nigerians, who have diligently followed his antecedents as a voice for the voiceless.

President Buhari believed Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and had remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.

According to him, as the former governor goes home, he left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy. He added that the former governor’s role in promoting good governance and development would always be remembered and appreciated by posterity. Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends and associates.(NAN)