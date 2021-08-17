Buhari mourns ex-Dep Senate President Ibrahim Mantu

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of former Senate President, Mantu, joining Plateau State Government and indigenes in mourning the passing of the renowned politician.

President Buhari, in a condolence message by spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja commiserated with leaders and members of the National Aseembly, friends and associates of the deceased.

The president noted that Mantu dedicated most of life to service of people.

According to him, Mantu’s legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in state and the country at large.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed. (NAN) 

