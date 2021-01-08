Buhari mourns ex-Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Minister of Aviation, and 12th Chief of the Air Staff, retired Air Marshal Nsikak-Abasi Eduok. In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, Buhari described Eduok’s death as a huge loss to the nation, particularly all those he inspired and mentored in tactical air operations.

The president joined the military in mourning the passing of the highly decorated former officer, who spent more than two decades updating his pilot skills in the United Kingdom, United States and then Soviet Union, returning to the country to share his experience with colleagues and younger officers. Buhari commiserated with government and people of Akwa Ibom, friends and associates of the deceased, affirming that he lived a life of service to the nation and humanity, with distinguished results in all endeavours. He prayed for the repose of his soul and for God’s comfort over the family.

Secretary to Akwa Ibom State, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem announced the death of Eduok aged 74, in a release on Thursday, quoting medical Doctors as saying that he died of ‘end-stage kidney failure.’

Eduok after his education began worked briefly as studio manager for Voice of Nigeria; enrolled for a probable pilot course at the Nigeria Air Force in 1968. He obtained his first military exercise from the Nigerian Defence Academy before going for his principal flying training in 1970. (NAN)