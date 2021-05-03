President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences over the death of the former Grand Khadi of Bauchi State, Alhaji Ahmad Rufai Ibrahim.

In a condolence message by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari described late Ibrahim as “a great religious scholar and jurist who left an untainted record of integrity.”

He said: “The late Grand Khadi was a man of sterling virtues who did his job with the fear of God and dispensed justice impartially.”

The president stated that “being a judge is a litmus test of a man’s integrity and I’m proud to say that the late Ahmad Rufai Ibrahim passed this test during his brilliant career in the judiciary.”

While extending his condolences to family members and the Bauchi State Government, Buhari prayed to Allah to grant the deceased paradise for his good deeds and forgive his shortcomings. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

