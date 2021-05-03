Buhari mourns ex-Bauchi Grand Khadi, Ahmad Ibrahim

President Muhammadu has expressed his condolences over death of former Grand Khadi of State, Alhaji Ahmad Rufai Ibrahim.

In a condolence by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, described Ibrahim as “a religious scholar and jurist who left an untainted record of .”

He said: “ Grand Khadi was a man of sterling virtues who did his job with fear of God and dispensed justice impartially.”

president stated that “being a judge is a litmus test of a man’s and ’m proud to say that Ahmad Rufai Ibrahim passed this test his brilliant career in judiciary.”

While extending his condolences to family members and the State Government, prayed to Allah to the deceased paradise for his good deeds and forgive his shortcomings. (NAN)

