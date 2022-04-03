Buhari mourns Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, mother of late founder, Leadership Newspapers

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of Eunice Ndanusa Isaiah, the mother of the Leadership Newspapers founder and publisher, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, who died in December 2020.
Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said in a statement that while reacting to the news of her demise, President Buhari said:
“The passing of Eunice Ndanusa Isaiah is particularly painful in view of the fact that it comes one year after the death of her first son, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.”
According to the President, “losing a prominent son and his mother within the space of one year is a difficult thing to bear for a family.”
“As you grieve over this devastating death of a great mother, I send you my deepest sympathies at this difficult and trying moment,” Buhari told the family.
“May her gentle soul rest in peace,” the President added.