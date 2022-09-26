Buhari mourns Engr Fashakin, says ‘he was a dedicated Nigerian’

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Engineer Rotimi Fashakin, a former Executive Director of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Momday

While reacting to the demise of Fashakin in Abuja on Monday, President Buhari reportedly said:

”I’m saddened by the death of such a dedicated and loyal party man whose intellect and competence were amazing.

“As a former spokesperson of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) party, I’m proud to put it on record that Fashakin was one of the most dedicated and hardworking party officials that I had ever known and related with.”

Recalling his relationship with Fashakin in the former CPC, President Buhari explained that “the former party spokesperson had also given a good account of himself, discharging every responsibility with amazing skill and competence.”

“The late Fashakin was an outstanding loyalist who would stand by you through thick and thin without ever complaining. These are rare virtues among our politicians. May God bless his gentle soul and forgive his shortcomings and grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the President added.

