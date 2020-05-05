Buhari mourns Emir of Kaura Namoda, Ahmad Asha

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday condoled with the government and people of Zamfara over the passing of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alh. Ahmad Muhammad Asha, describing him as a man of peace, who loved his community and the country.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the President commiserated with the family, the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, and all associates of the late royal father.

He applauded the late emir’s contributions to the state as an accountant and auditor for many years.

President Buhari expressed the belief that the virtues of honesty and generosity sowed by the deceased would always be remembered.

He prayed the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family. (NAN)