Buhari mourns Emir of Jere, Dr Sa’ad Usman

April 2, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled  with government and people of Kaduna State over the passing of  Emir of Jere, Dr Sa’ad Usman, urging them to find solace in his good works during his sojourn on earth, particularly for indigenes.

Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Mr. Femi Adesina said in a statement that the President commiserates with family members, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, who served the country extensively as a public servant, including working as  Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State.

He said President Buhari joined  the Kaduna Traditional Council in mourning the deceased, knowing that his wise contributions will be sorely missed.

Buhari  prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family he left behind.




