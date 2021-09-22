Buhari mourns Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness and sympathy, over death of the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, described the deceased as “one of the finest traditional rulers in the country, who had brought dignity, simplicity and respect to the institution.”

According to the President, the late traditional ruler was a gentleman who served his people with passion and selflessness and will be remembered for his commitment to the development of his domain.

President Buhari commiserated with the government of Kano State, the Gaya Emirate Council and the family of the deceased.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds abundantly. (NAN)

