Buhari mourns Emeritus Professor Akinkugbe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the family of foremost Nigerian Professor of Medicine, Oladipo Akinkugbe, who, through diligence and humility, has left a lasting legacy on Nigeria’s health sector and academia.

According to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman,Femi Adesina, the President believes the late Professor Emeritus contributed immensely to the study of medicine in the country, serving variously as Pro-Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt; former Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin; and former Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Ibadan.

Thus, Buhari has joined the Nigerian Medical Association, government and people of Oyo State, and staff of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan in mourning the renowned scholar who studied and taught at some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including the University of London, Balliol College, University of Oxford, England, and Harvard Medical School in Boston.



The President affirmed that the late Prof. Akinkugbe will always be remembered for his pioneering roles and contributions to the medical sector, especially the distinguished leadership he provided as Chairman of the Board of Management of University College Hospital, Ibadan, and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Buhari prayed that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family

