Buhari mourns Ekiti Speaker, calls him soldier of democracy

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the Government and people of Ekiti State in mourning the passing of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who died on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, aged 66 years.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu in Abuja on Thursday.