Buhari mourns Dos Santos, former President of Angola

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt commiseration to the Government and people of Angola on the death of Jose Eduardo dos Santos, former President of the country.



Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the the on Media and Publicity, revealed this in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline.

“The President pays tribute to one of the founding fathers of Angola, whose active participation, with other young nationalists, in the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola, led to the independence of his country.



“President Buhari believes that Dos Santos, who received many awards and recognitions for the role he played in stabilising his country after the end of the civil war in 2002, will be long remembered and celebrated for promoting peace and democracy, and opening up the country for foreign investments.





“The Nigerian leader’s prayer and thoughts are with the family of the former President and the people of Angola during this period of mourning, even as he prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased,” Adesina stated.



