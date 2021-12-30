Buhari mourns Doctor, Politician, Spiritual leader Datti Ahmed

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned renowned urologist and a doyen of private medical healthcare in Kano, Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmed.

President Buhari who made this known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, recalled that Dr Ahmed was a friend to the late Head of State General Murtala Mohammed.

Dr Ahmed was the founder of Asmau Memorial Hospital, now renamed Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in Kano and served as the Chairman of the Shari’a Council of Nigeria.

In a tribute to the late Doctor and politician who once ran as a Presidential Candidate, the President described him as a man blessed with immense wisdom.

“Dr. Datti was at the forefront in providing healthcare to the poor and the needy. His divine teachings and selfless contribution towards the welfare of society will not be forgotten.

“He will be remembered for his noble service to society,” said President Buhari.

The President said the nation is with the family of the deceased, the Kano Emirate Council as well as the government and people of Kano State as they mourn the doctor, politician and religious leader.

