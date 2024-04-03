Buhari mourns demise of Labour Leader, Ali Chiroma

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences on the demise of veteran labour leader and former President Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Ali Chiroma.



The former president said the deceased leaves behind notable contributions to the economy and the labour movement well beyond the borders of the nation.

“Ali Chiroma was indomitable. Full of life, insightful and fearless as a leader. He leaves behind a notable contribution to the labour movement and to my political career as an ardent supporter who stood by me before and during my years in the office of president.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, the government, and the people of Borno State. May Allah give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”