Buhari Mourns Demise of Beacon of Compassion, Sheikh Hafiyatullah

Former President Muhammadu Buhari joins the nation in mourning the demise of Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullah, the President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN).

Muhammadu Buhari described the late Muslim leader as a beacon of compassion, spiritual rectitude, and a true leader in Islam.

“My heart goes out to Muslims all over Nigeria mourning the death of the great Islamic shepherd who always sided with the truth and doing so with a great sense of humility.

“I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship and advice throughout my years in office as president, and well after that. He will be remembered for calling for peace at all times.

“May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, Ang give his family and followers the fortitude to bear this loss.”