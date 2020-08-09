Buhari mourns Dapo Williams, respected UK-based Nigerian

President Muhammadu Buhari has  condoled with Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora over the sad loss of Dr (Otunba) Dapo Williams, a prominent member of Nigerian Diaspora.

A statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Mr said, while sympathizing with the family and friends of the deceased, the President recalled his meeting with Dr Williams in January, this year, during a town hall meeting with Nigerian professionals in the United Kingdom.

“He was passionate about our country, deeply committed to a that attains her position in the comity of Nations. It’s sad to lose such a hopeful, ebullient soul so soon,” President Buhari says.

Dr Williams was leader and pioneer of Nigerian Think Tank Group (NTTG), and staunch member of the All Progressives Congress () and Buhari Organization, in the .

The very successful Real Estate professional and community leader was also a member, Institute of Directors, London and Kent.

