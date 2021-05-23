Buhari mourns Chuba Okadigbo’s son, Pharaoh

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of a former Senate President, the late Dr Chuba Okadigbo, over the death of their son, Pharaoh Okadigbo.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a issued by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari said: ”It is very sad to lose such a promising young man, with so much potentials and passion for youth in the socio-political of Nigeria.”

He noted that the late Pharaoh had, at an early age, keyed the vision of a Nigeria, not just for the privileged but for all and sundry, which he (the President) shared with the late Chuba, who was his running mate in the 2003 presidential election.

”The nation will miss a believer in the necessity for people to work in collaboration with governments at all levels to achieve the all wish for,” he added.

The president prayed that God would comfort family, friends and associates and repose the soul of the departed. (NAN)

