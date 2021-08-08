Buhari mourns Captain Idahosa Okunbo

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of Captain Idahosa (Hosa) Okunbo, Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited at the death of the renowned businessman and philanthropist at 63.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Buhari noted that the late Okunbo with investments spanning the petroleum, telecommunications, maritime, and power sectors, among others, contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian economy, providing sustenance to many families in the process.

As President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Captain, he urged those who mourn him, particularly the people of Edo State to whom he devoted time and resources, to sustain his legacies of well-spiritedness and large heartedness.

