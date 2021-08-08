Buhari mourns Captain Idahosa Okunbo

Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of Captain Idahosa (Hosa) Okunbo, Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited at the death of the renowned businessman and philanthropist  at 63.

 

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the   (Media & Publicity), Buhari noted late Okunbo with investments spanning the petroleum, telecommunications, , and power sectors, among others, contributed immensely to the development of the ,  providing sustenance to many families in the

As Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Captain, urged those who him, particularly the of Edo State to whom devoted time and resources, to sustain legacies of well-spiritedness and large heartedness.

