Buhari mourns Bukar Ibrahim’s demise

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed grief over the death of a founding member of the All Progressives Congress, a former Senator who was the first civilian governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

According to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the former President said “I’am deeply saddened by the demise of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim. I convey my deepest condolences to the family he left behind and the government and people of Yobe State.

“With his death, I have lost a friend whom I knew for decades, a political associate who shared my views on many issues.His insights and nuanced understanding of the people governed had no parallels. May Allah forgive his shortcomings,” said the former President.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

