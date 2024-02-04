Buhari mourns Bukar Ibrahim’s demise

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed grief over the death of a founding member of the All Progressives Congress, a former Senator who was the first civilian governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Bukar Abba Ibrahim.
According to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the former President said “I’am deeply saddened by the demise of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim. I convey my deepest condolences to the family he left behind and the government and people of Yobe State.
“With his death, I have lost a friend whom I knew for decades, a political associate who shared my views on many issues.His insights and nuanced understanding of the people governed had no parallels. May Allah forgive his shortcomings,” said the former President.