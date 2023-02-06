Buhari mourns Bewaji Kuku

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of prominent businesswoman and committed All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Mrs Bewaji Kuku who passed on recently.

The president, in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, condoled with the APC family in Lagos State on the loss of a frontline politician.

He noted that the deceased had contributed time and resources to the development and cohesion that had become the hallmark of Lagos as the City of Progressives.

Buhari recalled her indelible contributions in the Policy, Research and Strategy Directorate of the APC Presidential Council in 2015.

He also lauded her for deploying her experiences as a chartered administrator to galvanise and enhance the participation of women in political activities.

The president urged family and friends to take solace in the fact that the lives touched by the Alajegbade of Lagos with her philanthropic gestures, would continually resonate after her departure.

He prayed for the repose of her soul. (NAN)