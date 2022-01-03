Buhari mourns Bashir Tofa, describes him as ”true nationalist”

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of one-time Presidential Candidate in a two-horse race, Bashir Tofa, ”a politician of note, who was also a promoter of Islamic culture and civilization’.’

The president made his feelings known in a tribute to the deceased which was released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja.

President Buhari described the late Tofa as a true nationalist that would be difficult to replace.

The president said: ”The late Tofa was noted for his untiring commitment to public enlightenment and was unafraid to speak the truth all the time that he lived.

”He set up the Bureau for Islamic Propagation, BIP, in the mid-80s that helped to unite Muslim Scholars in the Northern States, narrowing the differences that characterized their relationships. The BIP also published books and newspapers.

”He was, till the end, a patriot to the core. He envisaged a better Nigeria for all. We pray that this dream and collective aspiration and necessary commitment will not go with him. We owe it to his memory and to the nation.”

President Buhari prayed to Allah to repose his soul and grant fortitude to the bereaved family and friends, the Kano Emirate Council as well as the government and people of Kano State to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the President has dispatched a delegation to Kano with a condolence letter to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

The team is made up of the Ministers of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, and Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris. (NAN)

