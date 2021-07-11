Buhari mourns Barntex, former Kaduna deputy governor

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the and people of Kaduna State to mourn Mr Barnabas Bala Bantex, died in Abuja on Sunday. He was aged 64.

Barntex was Gov Nasiru el-Rufai’s deputy in his first tenure which spanned from 2015 and 2019.

Buhari, in a condolence by his Special on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, described the as a “true gentleman and consummate professional”.

According to , Barntex will be fondly remembered for his many years of distinguished service in his home State, his patriotism to the nation as well as forthrightness in politics.

The president also affirmed the Deputy Governor, served as chairman of Kaura Local and represented Kaura in the House of Representatives, was a potent voice on peace, stability and progress.

The president extended his deepest condolences to the family, friends, associates and many followers, benefited immensely from the responsible stewardship the offered as a public servant and political office holder.

He prayed God to grant the eternal rest and comfort mourning the irreparable loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Barntex was the pioneer Chairman of the APC in the north-western state. (NAN)

