Buhari mourns associate, Muhammad Adahama

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of a Kano-based community leader and renowned cleric, Muhammad Abdurrabbihi Adahama, describing him as a “long- time friend, and an astute and courageous scholar.”

In a tribute released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, Buhari praised late Khalifah of the Adahama clan in Kano city, whom he said openly supported his political aspirations for all the time he had been in politics.

According to him, the story of his political odyssey will not be complete without a mention of the heroic roles of the likes of Khalifah Adahama.

“On behalf of my family, government and people of Nigeria, I commiserate with the family of the deceased, his friends and admirers as well as government and people of Kano State,” he added.

The deceased is the grandfather of the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Youth Matters, Nasiru Adahama.

The president also joined thousands of Muslims in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in mourning the demise of Imam Abduljalil Dabo, the Chief Imam of the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Centre, opposite Banex/Emab plazas, Wuse 2, Abuja.

In a message to the family and the followers of the late Islamic leader, Buhari described the deceased Imam Dabo as a rare leader, bold and courageous enough to say the truth to those in power.

The president, who was represented at the funeral by Dr Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, said:

”The people of the FCT have lost a teacher and guide, and Muslim in the country a leader bestowed with unique qualities and strength. We pray to Allah to reward his good deed.’’(NAN)