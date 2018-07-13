President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Alhaji Sale Hassan, who was until his death, an elder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau.

The President, in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday, described the deceased as “a tireless campaigner for peace in Plateau and the country.

He noted that the late veteran politician and community leader had remained energetic until his final days, adding that his legacy would remain with the nation for a long time.

“The greatest tribute the people in this country can pay to the late statesman is for all of us to strive for sustainable peace in all our communities,’’ he said.

Buhari prayed to Allah to give Hassan’s family, Jos community which he served till his last breath and the government and people of Plateau, the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)