Buhari mourns Ambassador Rimi’s mother, Civil Rights Activist Ariyo-Dare

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari sends his condolences to Ambassador Mohammed Rimi, Baraden Katsina, Nigeria’s representative in the United Arab Emirates, on the passing of his mother.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday.

Hajiya Aishatu Muhammad (Indon Ankeke) died on Sunday, 30th October at the age of 90 and was buried in Katsina on Monday 31st.

In a message to the Ambassador, the bereaved family members and the government and people of Katsina State, President Buhari says, “my condolences on the passing away of Hajiya Aishatu, Ambassador Rimi’s mother. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family, the government and people of Katsina State.”

In another message to the nation’s civil rights community and to the family of the late Ariyo-Dare Atoye, civil rights activist and until his death, Executive Director of “Adopt A Goal Initiative,” President Buhari says the nation has lost an honest and hardworking citizen, “one who can be described as a promoter of non-violent agitation.”

President Buhari says Atoye’s moderating influence on civil society movement in the country as manifested in “his constructive role in the shaping of, the eventual passage, and coming into law of the celebrated Electoral Act which I recently signed into law, will not be forgotten by the nation.”

The President prayed for the repose of his soul.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

