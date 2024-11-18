Buhari Mourns Amb. Zakari’s Death, Says Nigeria Has Lost an Ideal Intelligence Officer

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim, a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and his long-time classmate. The Talban Katsina passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional service to Nigeria’s security and intelligence sectors.

Ambassador Ibrahim served as the NIA Director-General from 1993 to 1998. He was also Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the early 1990s and later, in 2011, served as a counterterrorism advisor to the federal government.

In a condolence message shared by Garba Shehu, his former media aide, Buhari extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, Katsina State Governor Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, Emir of Katsina Dr. Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman, and the government and people of the state.

The former President described Ibrahim’s passing as a personal loss, as well as a significant loss to Katsina State and the nation at large.

He praised the late ambassador for his dedication to intelligence and security, emphasizing his remarkable contributions during and after his time in public service.

“From the very beginning of his career, Ambassador Zakari established a reputation for an unwavering commitment to his work. He possessed a vast knowledge of his chosen field, a skill to spot talents for handling sensitive assignments, and the ability to recall details, helping to make him an ideal intelligence officer,” Buhari said.

“In his passing, Nigeria’s intelligence and strategic community has lost one of its finest minds and rare role model. May Allah accept his deeds and preserve his legacy,” he added.

Ambassador Ibrahim’s death marks the end of a storied career characterized by dedication, patriotism, and outstanding service to Nigeria’s security apparatus.