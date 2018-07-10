Buhari mourns Amb. Worlu, orders immediate evacuation of her remains

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the family, government and people of Edo over the death of Amb. Queen Worlu, Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

Worlu died at her duty post on July 9.

The President’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The order for the immediate evacuation of her body by the President has been effected by the Nigerian Air Force,’’ the statement said.

The statement quoted the President as describing the loss of the career diplomat he appointed ambassador in 2017 after 30years of foreign service as a painful loss to the nation.

President Buhari said: “Amb. Worlu was a talented career officer who gave her best to the Nation.

“She was an admirable diplomat who was associated with the good relationship that exists between Nigeria and all the counties of her posting.

“We pray to God to give her family the fortitude to bear this sad loss.”(NAN)