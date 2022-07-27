Buhari mourns Amb. Blessing Clark

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Amb. Blessing Akporade Clark, who passed on Wednesday at the age of 92.

In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja Buhari described the former Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations as one of the country’s best and brightest of career diplomats.

He said: ”Every moment of his life, he dedicated to the nation.

“He was a visionary and an outstanding statesman who left behind indelible impressions on the hearts and minds of people across the nation and in many parts of the world. His loss will be felt near and far.”

The president joined family, friends and the government and people of Delta in mourning ”a great Nigerian”.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he prayed.

NAN reports that at several times in his diplomatic career, he was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.(NAN)

