Buhari mourns Alfa Wali, condoles with family, KNSG

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Wali family of Kano State over the passing of an illustrious son, Alhaji Alfa Wali.

In a condolence message, issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday Buhari said that the former Minister of Agriculture would be missed by his community and the entire country.

The president recalled that the former minister served the country as a Permanent Secretary in many ministries, including the Ministry of Defence at different times.

He commiserated with the family friends and associates of the deceased, urging them to take comfort in the legacy of kindness, love and dedication to God and country that he left behind.

Buhari also condoled with the government and people of Kano State over the death of the former minister.

He prayed that the Almighty God would remember his good works and grant his soul eternal rest. (NAN)