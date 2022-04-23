Buhari mourns Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people of Oyo State over the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III, aged 83 years, whose reign covered major historic transitions in the country.

The president, in a condolence message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, noted that Oba Adeyemi’s reign witnessed transformations in his domain.

He affirmed that the Alaafin of Oyo’s 52 years rule was remarkable in many ways, most significant was the emphasis he placed on human development, thereby encouraging learning as a culture and formal education as a necessity.

He particularly lauded the late traditional ruler for promoting values of peace and stability.

President Buhari equally noted the late traditional ruler participated in numerous national meetings and conferences to shape the future of the country, including living words of wisdom he shared at every opportunity on unity and people-focused governance.

The president shared the grief with the Oyo State Traditional Council, Oba Lamidi’s family, friends, and associates, particularly in sports where he left another footprint.

He prayed that the Almighty God would receive his soul. (NAN)

