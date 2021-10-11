Buhari mourns Aku Uka of Wukari, Shekarau Masa-Ibi

October 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project, Society News 0



President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja described the passing on of Aku Uka of Wukari,  Shekarau Masa-Ibi, as a great loss to Taraba and to Nigeria.

Until his death, the traditional ruler Chairman, Taraba State Council of Chiefs.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity quoted as saying: “the paramount ruler a simple man.

“He avoided publicity and controversy throughout of service to his people and to the country.

“The passing of Shekarau Angyu at this time when the country needs his immense wisdom and knowledge in its efforts to its challenges is a great loss for which I cannot find the right words to describe.

“Though is inevitable, we cannot forget the immense contributions of the Aku Uka to the promotion of peace, harmony, unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in his and in the country at large.’’ (NAN)

Tags: ,