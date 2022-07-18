Buhari mourns Ajiyan Gombe, Haruna Abdullahi

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Gombe State as well as Gombe Emirate on the passing of Ajiyan Gombe, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi

Late Abdullahi was also the Senior District Head of Kwami Local Government Area of the State.

In a condolence message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, the president joined the family, government and people of the state in mourning one of the longest traditional title holders in the Gombe Emirate, who spent over 53 years as District Head of Kwami.

The President recalled the virtues of the Ajiyan Gombe, an elder brother of Amb. Ibrahim Yerima Abdullahi, a former minister of works and education during his military administration as Head of State, with fond memories.

‘‘He will be remembered as a leader who taught his people contentment, integrity and respect for humanity. For this and many godly virtues, he will be missed,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has also commiserated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in Borno on the death of a chieftain of the party, Umar Kareto.

The President paid tribute to the many contributions and sacrifices of the late Kareto to the progress, peace and stability of Borno as well the APC.

Buhari prayed almighty God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant the grieving families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses. (NAN)

