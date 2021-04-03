Buhari mourns Afenifere Spokesman, Yinka Odumakin

April 3, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and acquaintances Mr Yinka Odumakin, Spokesman socio-political group, Afenifere, the away the activist.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumakin was also Buhari’s spokesman when he ran for president the platform the defunct Congress for Change (CPC).

condolence message issued by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Saturday, the president described Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction.

He expressed sorrow at his demise, especially at a time when he had a lot more to contribute to the society and the nation at large.

Buhari prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist and comfort all those mourning him. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,