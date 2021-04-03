(NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and acquaintances of Mr Yinka Odumakin, Spokesman of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, over the passing away of the activist.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumakin was also Buhari’s spokesman when he ran for president on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, the president described Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction.

He expressed sorrow at his demise, especially at a time when he had a lot more to contribute to the society and the nation at large.

Buhari prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist and comfort all those mourning him. (NAN)

