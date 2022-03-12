Buhari mourns ACF spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) over the passing of its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja.

Buhari commiserated with family members, friends and associates of Yawe, particularly in the media, where he served meritoriously as a reporter and editor of various publications for many years.

He prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort all his loved ones. (NAN)

