Buhari, Ministers, others honour Lateef Jakande as FEC meeting begins

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, mourned the death of former Lagos State governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, with a minute silence. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, before the beginning of the virtual weekly meeting of the Council, called on cabinet members to stand in honour of the departed

Jakande served in the Federal Executive Council between November 1993 and March 95 as Minister of Works and Housing. NAN reports that those in attendance of the Council meeting include the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj- Gen. Babagana Monguno. Others also physically attending the meeting are six ministers and some senior aides of the president.

The affected ministers include those of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola; Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Talen; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as well as Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers joined the meeting from their respective offices in Abuja online. (NAN)