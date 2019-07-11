Buhari meets UNGA President-Elect, urges him to justify confidence repose in him

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja met with Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President-elect of UN General Assembly and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, where he formally congratulated him on his election in June.

A statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in Abuja, said Buhari urged the UN President-elect to justify the confidence reposed in him by Nigerians and the world.

President Buhari said: ‘‘You have intellectually prepared yourself for this position, well experienced in the field and unanimously elected by your peers.

“You must now justify the confidence reposed in you by Nigerians and the world.’’

The Nigerian Diplomat was on his first visit to the country since he was elected by acclamation as the 74th President of the General Assembly on June 4, 2019, in New York.

The President further told the Permanent Representative: ‘‘I believe you have earned the respect of your colleagues and I appreciate your coming to see us.’’

In his remarks, Muhammad-Bande said his election as the 74th President of the General Assembly was successful because of the leadership in Nigeria and the unflinching support of African countries.

He promised to give a good account of the country, adding that issues of great importance to Nigeria including peace and security, poverty eradication, education, inclusion and climate action, particularly on the Lake Chad region, would be on the front burner of his presidency.

The Permanent Representative, who spoke to State House correspondents at the end of the closed door meeting, outlined his vision statement for the UNGA Presidency, stressed that the fight against corruption and return of assets to the countries of origin are on the agenda.

His words: ‘‘The election of Nigeria or a Nigerian into an international position can only happen if what is happening at home has the confidence of the international community.

‘‘The fight against corruption has already gained traction, under the leadership of Nigeria at the United Nations, discussions on combating illicit financial flows, the fight to return assets to the countries of origin, have been led effectively by Nigeria with the support of many countries, especially Norway.’’(NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

