Buhari meets The Gambia President, Adama Barrow, at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with Gambia’s President Adama Barrow at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Barrow is visiting Nigeria for the third time since his inauguration as Gambian President on Feb. 19, 2017.

The 53-year-old Gambian president, who was received by the Nigerian leader at the fore court of the presidential villa at about 3.55p.m, was last in Nigeria in Aug, 2018.