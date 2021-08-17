Buhari meets security chiefs Thursday as insurgents continue to surrender

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday confer with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The President returned Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and did health checks.

Adesina noted that the nation security forces had in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly , bandits and all other criminals troubling the country.

”They are now surrendering in droves.

”The President will be brought up speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans bring a decisive end the challenges will be formulated,” he further disclosed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Babagana Zulum of , had on Aug. 14 raised alarm the security implication of ongoing surrender of Boko Haram terrorists in the .

He maintained that this development had presented the with two extremely difficult situations requiring stakeholders’ serious examination of the wider implications.

The governor, who pledged to present the challenge to President Buhari for possible solution, said stakeholders needed ”a well thought-out critical framework that is to either accept the surrendering terrorists, or reject them and continue with the war.” (NAN)

