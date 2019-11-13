Buhari meets Pearson Educational Group in London

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in London, met with management of Pearson Educational Group in London, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN also reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr Femi Adesina, made the disclosure on his Facebook page in Abuja.

The president’s media aide, who also posted the pictures of the meeting on the page, said that the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed attended the meeting.

Also in attendance, Adesina said, was the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Justice Adesola Oguntade.

He captioned one of the pictures as: ”President @MBuhari, joined by Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed and High Commissioner of Nigeria to UK, Justice Adesola Oguntade and others as he meets with management of Pearson Educational Group today in London.”

NAN reports that the president had, on Sunday, met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, at the Lambeth Palace, London.

NAN also reports that Buhari and the Archbishop last met in Oct. 2018, when Welby was in Abuja as a keynote speaker at a conference on religious harmony, shortly before the conduct of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

The president, who has been in London since Nov. 2 on a private visit, after attending the third Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is expected back in Nigeria on Nov. 17. (NAN)