Buhari meets Nigerians in South Korea, restates commitment to deepening democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari has reminded Nigerians resident in South Korea that they are the “faces of Nigeria’, as such they should project the country in good light.

He has also urged them to endeavour to project a positive image of the country through their actions, characters, conducts and general comportments.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman in a statement, said Buhari stated this during an interactive meeting with select members of the Nigerian community as part of his engagements at the end of the First World Bio Summit 2022, in Seoul, on Thursday.

He urged them to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria at all times.

The president said: ”As law abiding citizens of our great country, I advise that you replicate the excellent Nigerian virtues by coexisting peacefully with your hosts and abide by the laws of the land.

”You must always strive to eschew any acts of lawlessness in your day-to-day activities and to take it as a major responsibility to encourage other Nigerians to always remain of excellent behaviour.

”Nigeria is and will always be our only country, and you should always pray and work for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country.

”Let us desist from any acts capable of causing disaffection among our people. Nigerians in diaspora in many countries of the world have achieved tremendous successes through hard work, resilience and resourcefulness.

”I have no doubt in my mind that similar success stories will continue to be replicated amongst the Nigerian diaspora community in the Republic of South Korea.”

The Nigerian leader, who assured them that the Federal Government, through the Embassy will always strive to protect their interests by ensuring that “none of you is unjustly treated at all times.”

He, therefore, appealed to them to see all Nigerians as brothers and sisters irrespective of tribe and religion and collectively work to positively project the image of the country.

On preparations for the 2023 General Elections, the president sought for their prayers and support to enable the nation transit peacefully to the next administration and deepen the democratic processes in the country,

Buhari expressed delight that the “outcomes of the last four off-season elections, have left us with great optimism for better conducted and acceptable 2023 elections.”

Speaking earlier on behalf of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), South Korea, the President, Chiemeka Ndukwu, had thanked Buhari for creating Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NiDCOM).

He also lauded the Federal Government for approving a production line for international passports ”which we now have here in the Republic of Korea,

“This has eased the stress of going to China, Malaysia or back home for intervention.”

Ndukwu appealed to the Federal Government to reach a Bilateral Labour Agreement (BLA) with the Republic of Korea, stressing, ”if signed, it “will not just create job opportunities and increase foreign exchange remittance, but also ensure the transfer of technology and skills.”

According to him, prospective beneficiaries of such training programmes will not just return to Nigeria with enough capital to set up factories and businesses that will employ people, but will also be returning with the skills and technology they acquired.

Other prominent NIDO members who also attended the interactive session were drawn from construction, insurance, private business sectors as well as male and female representatives of students undergoing post-graduate studies in specialised fields.

Those at the interactive session included; Dogara Gani, who specializes in smart farming through drone technology; Ms Hussaina Abdullahi, an IT specialist and Dr Kalu Ekpeghere, an Assistant Professor in Environmental Engineering at Woosong University.

The meeting was coordinated by NiDCOM Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa. (NAN)

