Buhari meets leadership of Council of Traditional rulers at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja met with members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers from the six geo-political zones of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Monarchs were led by the two co-chairpersons of the Council, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.