Buhari meets King Charles on visit to Buckingham Palace

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pictorial reports released by the media unit of the State House confirmed the meeting of the Nigerian leader with the British Monarch.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between Buhari and King Charles was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

NAN, however, gathered that the Nigerian leader used the opportunity of the meeting to condole with the new king on the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth ll, and to also congratulate him on his confirmation as the new British Monarch.

Buhari departed Abuja on Oct. 31 for London for routine medical check-up.

An earlier statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, said the president would return to the country in the second week of Nov. (NAN)

