Buhari meets Guinea-Bissau’s President Sissoco Embalo at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday officially received Guinea-Bissau’s President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Embalo was received at the fore court of the presidential villa by the Nigerian leader at about 11.05 a.m.

NAN reports that the two leaders immediately went into closed door to discuss issues concerning both countries as well as regional and continental matters.

Embalo, candidate of the Movement for Democratic Alternation, who obtained 53.5 per cent of the votes during the country’s presidential election runoff held on Dec. 29, 2019, was reported to have sworn in himself on Feb. 27, 2020.

A local media outfit had reported that,“the ceremony took place despite a continuing legal and political battle over the official results”.

There was no authorisation from the Supreme Court of Justice, and National People’s Assembly President Guinea-Bissau Cipriano Cassama was absent.

“However, many opposition leaders who had supported Embalo in the second round of presidential elections, as well as outgoing President Jose Mario Vaz, assisted in the ceremony.’’

In his inaugural speech, Embalo, who had visited Nigeria twice before his swearing in, pledged to fight against corruption, drug trafficking and nepotism, and to promote “national reconciliation”.

A political commentator, who preferred not to be named, told NAN that the Friday’s official visit of the Guinea Bissau’s President to Nigeria and his subsequent meeting with President Buhari “is a clear recognition of Embalo’s Presidency by Nigerian Government in spite the ongoing political crisis surrounding his election”. (NAN)